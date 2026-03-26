Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 11.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

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Source Energy Services Company Profile

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Source Energy Services Ltd. is an oilfield services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, providing specialized technical solutions to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on enhancing well productivity and optimizing production performance through a suite of completion, stimulation, and production services. Its operations are centered on delivering innovative and cost-efficient offerings designed to improve hydrocarbon recovery and reduce environmental impact.

In its completion and stimulation segment, Source Energy Services offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, acidizing and chemical stimulation treatments.

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