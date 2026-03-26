NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.38. 162,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 299,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.
The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.
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