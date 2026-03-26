NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.38. 162,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 299,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1,192.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 279,717 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 944,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124,947 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,028,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 123,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.

The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.