CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5125 and last traded at $0.5125. 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

CCA Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.73.

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CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS: CAWW) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design, sourcing and distribution of aftermarket performance parts and accessories for motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and other powersports equipment. The company focuses on proprietary-brand products and selectively licensed product lines, offering a range of performance upgrades, replacement components and styling accessories to enthusiasts and independent retailers throughout North America.

The company’s product portfolio spans engine components, exhaust systems, suspension parts, braking upgrades, electrical accessories and performance-enhancing electronics.

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