Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 28,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.8860.

Bird Construction Stock Up 6.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

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Bird Construction Company Profile

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Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) is one of Canada’s longest?standing general contractors, delivering construction and infrastructure projects across the country. The firm provides comprehensive building services to public and private sector clients, focusing on sectors such as institutional, healthcare, education, commercial, industrial and multi?unit residential. Through its broad project portfolio, Bird has established a reputation for managing complex developments from initial concept through to project handover.

The company offers a full range of delivery models, including traditional design?bid?build, construction management, design?build and integrated project delivery.

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