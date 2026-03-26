Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 919.50 and last traded at GBX 882. Approximately 249,996,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,754% from the average daily volume of 13,487,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 1,231 to GBX 1,299 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 1,385 to GBX 1,225 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,291.33.

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Wise Stock Performance

About Wise

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 893.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 930.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 140.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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