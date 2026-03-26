Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234.50 and last traded at GBX 246. 305,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 326,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kistos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.

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Kistos Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.40. The company has a market capitalization of £204.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55.

In other Kistos news, insider Andrew Austin sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total transaction of £29,020.20. Also, insider Peter Mann sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £30,010.20. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,500 over the last three months. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kistos

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

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