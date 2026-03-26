Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$204.32 and last traded at C$204.32. 763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$214.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTC

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$217.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$232.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 13.6961722 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Tire

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Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

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