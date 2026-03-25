ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.24 and traded as high as $53.40. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 49,260 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

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ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

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