ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.24 and traded as high as $53.40. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 49,260 shares traded.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.
EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.
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