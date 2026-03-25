First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as high as C$20.81. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.55, with a volume of 335,377 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.42.

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First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of C$185.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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