Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.74. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 517,353 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

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Lantronix Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,083.49. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Lantronix by 24.3% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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