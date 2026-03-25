Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Off Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Philip Morris International stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.46. 3,689,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,819. The stock has a market cap of $257.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.