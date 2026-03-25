Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.4480 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 733,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 858,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

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About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

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Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS: SRUUF) is a closed-end investment trust designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the price of physical uranium. The Trust acquires and holds U3O8 (uranium concentrate) in secure, licensed storage facilities located in North America. By investing solely in physical uranium, SRUUF aims to offer a pure play on uranium market dynamics without the complexities associated with mining operations or commodity futures contracts.

Launched in July 2021 by Sprott Asset Management LP, a division of Sprott Inc, the Trust was established in response to growing investor interest in nuclear energy and anticipated supply deficits in global uranium markets.

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