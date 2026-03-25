iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.56 and last traded at $98.13. 14,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 10,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDGT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 7,428.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting. IDGT was launched on Jul 10, 2001 and is issued by BlackRock.

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