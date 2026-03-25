NU (NYSE:NU) CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NU Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:NU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,389,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.26.
NU News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded NU to Buy and raised its price target to $17.60, citing improved fundamentals and upside to monetization — a clear near-term catalyst for buying interest. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gets Upgraded to Buy From Neutral by UBS – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press comparisons rank NU favorably vs. peers (SoFi), highlighting NU’s large user base, accelerating monetization and revenue growth — supportive for sentiment and relative valuation flows. SoFi vs. Nu Holdings: Which Fintech Stock Stands Out Right Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Sector coverage names NU among top fintechs redefining banking/payments, keeping the stock visible to thematic investors rotating into digital-banking exposure. Top Fintech Stocks Redefining Banking, Payments and Investing
- Positive Sentiment: A separate market-driven move followed easing U.S.-Iran tensions, which briefly lifted risk appetite and helped NU shares jump in a recent session. Nubank (NU) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased retail/institutional attention (heavily searched on Zacks) raises liquidity and short-term volatility potential but is neutral on direction until follow-through from fundamentals or guidance. Investors Heavily Search Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Here is What You Need to Know
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.
Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.
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