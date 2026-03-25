SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Insider Ana Pinczuk Sells 32,396 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ana Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 603,650 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,800.50. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,395,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77.

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SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about SentinelOne

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Article Title

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Positive Sentiment: LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Article Title

LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Article Title

Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Positive Sentiment: SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Article Title

SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Article Title

Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted intraday weakness or trading pressure in security stocks (SentinelOne and peers), reflecting broader tech/SaaS volatility; sector sentiment could cap near-term upside despite company-specific wins. Article Title

About SentinelOne

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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