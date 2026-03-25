Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $65,015.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,813.59. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $35,685.00.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. 18,614,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,724. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $205.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.

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Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More.

Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More.

CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More.

Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More.

Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More.

Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More.

Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More.

Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and unrealized losses amplify downside — multiple outlets note large unrealized crypto losses and a steep YTD share decline, meaning MSTR remains highly sensitive to BTC moves. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after buying an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,043,000 after buying an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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