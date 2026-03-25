Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.17. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $3.1040, with a volume of 332,117 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.4%

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $283.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 984,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

Further Reading

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