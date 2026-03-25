Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $42.47. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $41.3050, with a volume of 299,088 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 59.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $41,629.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 290,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 117,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

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