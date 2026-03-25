Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 2,457,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 697,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

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About Universal Music Group

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Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS: UNVGY) is a leading global music company that operates across the recorded music, music publishing, and merchandising sectors. The company signs, develops, and manages artists and songwriters, producing and distributing sound recordings and music videos. It holds a diverse catalogue spanning all major genres, representing both established superstars and emerging talent through renowned labels such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Decca Records.

In its recorded music division, Universal Music Group collaborates with artists to create and market new releases, overseeing physical and digital distribution, licensing, and promotional activities.

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