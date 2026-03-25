Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.03. 28,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Get Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF alerts:

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.