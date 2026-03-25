Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.03. 28,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.
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