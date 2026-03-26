YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.66. 887,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,285,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

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YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a yield of 6,696.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 16,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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