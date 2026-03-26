YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.66. 887,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,285,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a yield of 6,696.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
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