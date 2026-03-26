Heico (NYSE:HEI) vs. Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Head to Head Contrast

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) and Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and Passur Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 15.38% 16.57% 8.34% Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heico and Passur Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $4.49 billion 8.69 $690.39 million $5.06 55.21 Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

Heico has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8.97, suggesting that its share price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heico and Passur Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 7 10 0 2.59 Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00

Heico currently has a consensus price target of $364.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Heico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heico is more favorable than Passur Aerospace.

Summary

Heico beats Passur Aerospace on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

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HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. The company's Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface; interconnection devices; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Passur Aerospace

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PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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