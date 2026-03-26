GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 16,478,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,547,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. GatePass Capital LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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