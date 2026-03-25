U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 733,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 438,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

U-Haul Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get U-Haul alerts:

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ: UHALB) is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, self-storage units, moving boxes and packing supplies. U-Haul’s network of company-owned locations, independent dealers and storage facilities enables customers to access affordable, short-term and long-term moving and storage options in all 50 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.