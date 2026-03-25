AbraSilver Resource (OTCMKTS:ABBRF) Trading Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABBRF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.99. 894,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 288,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBRF. TD Securities began coverage on AbraSilver Resource in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

About AbraSilver Resource

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

(Get Free Report)

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Coipita project in San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as AbraPlata Resource Corp. and changed its name to AbraSilver Resource Corp.

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