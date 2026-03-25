iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 69,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 29,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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