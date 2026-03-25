Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLAC) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.4370. Approximately 449,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,886% from the average daily volume of 22,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4434.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

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About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

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Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLAC) is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more life sciences businesses.

BLAC’s principal activity is to identify and complete a business combination with a target operating company in the life sciences sector.

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