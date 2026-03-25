Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

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Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

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Goldenstone Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker GDST. As a “blank check” vehicle, Goldenstone Acquisition Corp. was formed with the sole purpose of identifying, acquiring or merging with a privately held business to bring it public through a reverse merger transaction. The company holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account, earning interest while it evaluates potential targets.

Goldenstone Acquisition Corp.

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