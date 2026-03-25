China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) vs. American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Head to Head Analysis

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Battery Technology $4.29 million 87.81 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -7.15

Analyst Ratings

China Sun Group High-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Battery Technology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Sun Group High-Tech and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given China Sun Group High-Tech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe China Sun Group High-Tech is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

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China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About American Battery Technology

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American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

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