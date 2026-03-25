Analyzing Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Kingfisher”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $4.80 million 0.12 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Kingfisher $17.07 billion 0.38 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maison Luxe and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kingfisher 3 2 1 0 1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe 21.17% -34.55% 27.61% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingfisher beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

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Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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