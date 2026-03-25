Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

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Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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