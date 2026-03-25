Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
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