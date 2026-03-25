Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.56. 2,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

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Intertek Group Company Profile

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Intertek Group plc is a global assurance, inspection, testing and certification company headquartered in London. It provides a broad range of quality and safety services to industries ranging from consumer goods and retail to electronics, chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Through its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and over 1,000 offices across more than 100 countries, Intertek helps clients manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and improve product performance.

The company’s core services include analytical testing, mechanical and electrical testing, inspection and auditing, product certification, and advisory services.

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