Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc is a British oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Noble Group’s energy division and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: HBR) with an over-the-counter quotation in the United States (OTCMKTS: PMOIF). Since its inception, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of BP’s North Sea assets in 2017 and the merger with Chrysaor Energy in 2021, positioning it among the largest independent hydrocarbon producers in the UK.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream activities across the hydrocarbon value chain.

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