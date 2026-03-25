Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96. 41,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 65,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Castor Maritime Trading Down 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

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Castor Maritime Inc is a global shipping company that specializes in the acquisition and operation of dry bulk carriers. The company’s fleet, comprising primarily Supramax, Ultramax and Handysize vessels, is deployed on short-, medium- and long-term time and voyage charters. Castor Maritime focuses on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as coal, grain, iron ore, fertilizers and other industrial raw materials.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a commercial office in New York, Castor Maritime serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Further Reading

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