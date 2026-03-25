Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baosheng Media Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 0.2%

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group is a China-based animation and digital entertainment company focused on the creation, production and distribution of original animated content and digital comics. The company develops proprietary intellectual property (IP) and oversees the full production cycle, from storyboarding and character design to animation, post-production and voice-over recording.

Baosheng Media partners with leading digital streaming platforms such as Tencent Video, iQiyi and Bilibili to deliver its animation series and serialized comics to audiences across mainland China.

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