Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Analysis

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.59% 29.81% 16.67% Sparta Commercial Services -490.70% N/A -204.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Sparta Commercial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.82 billion 14.85 $2.49 billion $1.52 28.74 Sparta Commercial Services $240,000.00 20.98 -$2.12 million ($0.04) -2.38

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 2 8 7 1 2.39 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $63.18, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Sparta Commercial Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.