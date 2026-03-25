Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 23,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Islandia, New York. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Long Island region. Through its subsidiary, Pioneer Bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending solutions, and cash management services tailored to local market needs.

The company’s retail offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and personal lending products, while commercial clients can access commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and SBA-guaranteed loans.

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