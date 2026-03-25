Financial Survey: Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) and Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum and Qualstar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $274.06 million 0.30 -$115.09 million ($2.36) -2.40 Qualstar $8.04 million 3.10 -$470,000.00 $0.41 44.03

Profitability

Qualstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Quantum and Qualstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -37.76% N/A -21.66% Qualstar 8.35% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Quantum has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualstar has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Qualstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quantum and Qualstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 1 0 4 0 2.60 Qualstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.46%. Given Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Qualstar.

About Quantum

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Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration. It also provides ActiveScale Object Storage Software that scalable and durable storage for long term data preservation and protection; DXi Backup Appliances to build backup appliances for high-speed backup and recovery and multisite data protection; and Scalar Tape Storage that secure storage for long term data archiving and offline data protection which are used by hyperscalers and enterprises. In addition, the company sells linear tape-open (LTO) a tape drives for small business data protection and archiving; and LTO media for use in tape storage systems. Further, it offers global support, managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, education, and consulting and training services, as well as Quantum-as-a-Service. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It has a partnership with Tiger Surveillance to deliver end-to-end solutions for long-term retention and archiving of video surveillance data. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Qualstar

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Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. It also supports and sells data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Camarillo, California.

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