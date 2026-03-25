Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GAP (GAP)

GAP (NYSE: GAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2026 – GAP had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – GAP was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/7/2026 – GAP was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – GAP had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – GAP had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – GAP had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – GAP was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – GAP had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,770,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,184.50. The trade was a 57.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 113,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $2,729,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,726.24. The trade was a 49.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 579,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.