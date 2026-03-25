First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 23,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 60,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,264,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.