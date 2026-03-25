Phong Le Sells 3,299 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Phong Le bought 2,509 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.58.

On Thursday, March 12th, Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $279,166.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Phong Le purchased 12 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.99 per share, with a total value of $1,199.88.

Strategy Stock Up 2.1%

Strategy stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,724. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More.

Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More.

CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More.

Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More.

Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More.

Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More.

Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More.

Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and unrealized losses amplify downside — multiple outlets note large unrealized crypto losses and a steep YTD share decline, meaning MSTR remains highly sensitive to BTC moves. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Strategy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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