Impact Biomedical (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO) Director Jason Grady Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Grady sold 50,000 shares of Impact Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 250,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,618.30. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impact Biomedical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 180,458 shares of the company traded hands.

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Impact Biomedical, Inc (“IBIO”) currently is a holding company operating mainly through our majority owned subsidiary, Global BioLife, Inc, which was incorporated on April 14, 2017. The Company is committed to both funding research and developing intellectual property portfolio. We currently focus on research in three main areas: (i) development of a universal therapeutic drug platform; (ii) a new sugar substitute; and (iii) a multi-use fragrance. IBIO discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in human healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

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