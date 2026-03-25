Impact Biomedical (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO) Director Jason Grady Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Grady sold 50,000 shares of Impact Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 250,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,618.30. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Impact Biomedical Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 180,458 shares of the company traded hands.
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