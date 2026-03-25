TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Paul Prager Sells 137,500 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Prager sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 354,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,620. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,399,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,198,902. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 966.9% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 2,072,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,507,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 325,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 420.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 303,583 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WULF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.