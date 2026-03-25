DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.32 and last traded at €8.96. 4,671,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,314% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.96.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.88 and a 200-day moving average of €9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. In addition, the company provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications.

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