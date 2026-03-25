Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

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Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

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Redwood Capital Bancorp is the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank FSB, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. As a federally chartered savings bank, it provides a full range of deposit and lending products to individuals, small businesses, and professional clients, with a focus on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds, and certificates of deposit, all designed to meet the needs of both personal and commercial clients.

Further Reading

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