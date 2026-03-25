IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,219,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,042,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also owns the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver mine located in Chihuahua, Northern Mexico. In addition, it operates the Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, Cuchara, and Alacran gold-silver mines.

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