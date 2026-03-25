Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $214.72 and last traded at $214.72. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.84.

Sulzer Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53.

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Sulzer Company Profile

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Sulzer is a Swiss-based engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in pumping solutions, rotating equipment maintenance and service, and separation technology. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, the company has built a long-standing reputation in delivering industrial solutions across a variety of sectors. Sulzer’s expertise spans industries such as oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater management, chemical processing, and general industry applications.

The company’s principal activities are organized into key divisions that focus on core technologies.

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