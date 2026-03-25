indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 100,952 shares in the company, valued at $285,694.16. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $128,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,573 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $16,279.88.

On Monday, January 5th, Ichiro Aoki sold 7,188 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,379.96.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.11 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 66.23%.indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $4.25 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 45,829.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

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indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

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