Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/23/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 3/13/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Relay Therapeutics was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics
In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,895 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $143,979.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 422,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,225.46. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 43,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $337,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,340.62. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.
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