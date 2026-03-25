Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

3/13/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Relay Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Relay Therapeutics was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,895 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $143,979.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 422,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,225.46. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 43,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $337,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,340.62. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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