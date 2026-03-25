GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Vernova stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) on 2/4/2026.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $13.16 on Wednesday, reaching $922.57. 2,857,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $789.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $948.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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